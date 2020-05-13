Dowry harassment: Dentist commits suicide in Miryalaguda

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Nalgonda: A dentist Dr B Swetha (28) committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house at Reddy Colony of Miryalaguda in the district on Wednesday in a case of alleged dowry harassment. Miryalaguda Sub-Inspector Sada Nagaraju said her husband, Kumar, after a heated argument with Swetha over some family issue, went to his clinic, and their daughter went to a neighbour’s house to play with the children.

Swetha took the extreme step when she was alone in the house. After returning to the house from his clinic at 1 pm, Kumar found that the bedroom door was locked from inside. With the help of the neighbors, he broke open the door and found Swetha hanging from the ceiling fan.

In a suicide note left behind, Swetha asked her five-year-old daughter Milky to stay with her aunty, Vasantha, who would also have the rights on the house owned by her. She mentioned that family disputes forced her to end her life.

Ananthala Nagaiah, Swetha’s father, said Swetha was married to Dr Bandaru Kumar, a native of Shaligowraram, in 2009. He had also given a dowry of Rs 25 lakh to his son-in-law at the time of the marriage. Dr Kumar was working as paediatrician in the government hospital at Miryalaguda. He alleged that her husband and his family members had been harassing Swetha for additional dowry for the last few years.

Based on the complaint lodged by the father, Miryalaguda police have filed a case and taken up investigation. The body was shifted to area hospital at Miryalaguda for post-mortem.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .