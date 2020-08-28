Dowry harassment: Woman approaches police

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: A woman approached the Santoshnagar police on Friday, alleging harassment from her husband and in-laws and that she was confined and beaten up by them.

According to the police, the woman alleged that her husband Ramu Naik picked up frequent quarrels with her and harassed her both mentally and physically. Her in-laws too abused and assaulted her. The harassment increased recently with them demanding additional dowry.

The woman alleged that when she refused to ask money from her parents, she was confined and assaulted in the house. Her in-laws had also snatched and sold her ‘mangalsutra’ too.

When her mother went to question them about this, Ramu Naik allegedly assaulted her as well. The Santosh Nagar police are verifying the facts in the complaint. They were yet to book a case.

