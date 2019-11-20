Doyens of Urdu literature come alive

By | Published: 6:15 pm 6:28 pm

Theatre lovers headed in large numbers to the staging of the play Ismat aur Manto ki Chuhalbaaziyaan, hosted by Roadwayz and Kahaniwala, at B-Hub. Despite being serious and revolutionary writers of their times, the play portrayed the shared lighter moments, which made up the essence of the show. Captain SN Ahmed enacted the role of Manto and Seema Khan played the role of Ismat, in the play. The staging was a super hit and got a great response from the audience, who enjoyed every dialogue and act.

Captain Ahmed as Manto, performed with utter ease with his dialogue delivery in Urdu and effective use of stage space demonstrating how well he imbibed the character on the stage. Seema Khan as Ismat Chugtai made a perfect match for the character, with the way she was styled, her conversations, her teasing dialogues and reactions. The 50-minute play was conceptualised and researched by Suhas Bhatnagar, he brought life into the characters and ensured their appeal to the audience. Excerpts from original writings were in complex Urdu, but both the actors made it simpler. The show celebrated the writer Ismat Chughtai, who is an epitome of women empowerment in literary writing and is considered one of the four pillars of modern Urdu short story.