DP World acquires three units of Transworld

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Mumbai: Global logistics services provider DP World has acquired three units of Transworld Group for an undisclosed sum. The units acquired are Transworld Feeders FZCO, Avana Logistek (including its subsidiary Avana Global FZCO) and Transworld Feeders.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, will help DP World in providing better connectivity between Asia, the Subcontinent, the Middle East, and East Africa, a release said.

“Unifeeder, through its Unifeeder ISC platform, a majority owned subsidiary of DP World, has acquired Transworld Feeders FZCO, Avana Logistek Ltd, including its subsidiary Avana Global FZCO, and Transworld Feeders Pvt. Ltd., the containerised Indian coastal and EXIM feeder shipping operations of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd, excluding vessels and bulk operations,” the release said.

Transworld Feeders FZCO and Avana Global FZCO are leading independent feeder and NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers) operators, offering container feedering services and regional trade solutions connecting a wide range of ports in the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent and Far East through their dense network, the release said.

Transworld Feeder and Avana Logistek handle approximately 1.2 mn twenty foot equivalent units (TEU) per annum and operate in fast-growing markets. “These new activities are in line with our strategy and complement our recent acquisitions of Feedertech and Perma Shipping,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World.

DP World now has the capability to offer superior connectivity between Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, the Middle East, and East Africa, he said. Besides, this greater scale and comprehensive network presence will allow the company to reduce inefficiencies in the supply chains to the benefit of all its customers, he added.

The central hub port at Jebel Ali (UAE) plays a pivotal role for a large part of the services, the release said adding both the companies have a strong presence within trade routes west of the Indian Subcontinent and complement the recent acquisition of Feedertech and Perma Shipping, which have a strong market position in the trade routes towards the east of the Indian Subcontinent.