DP World plans to make Hyderabad its distribution hub

Hyderabad: Global trade enabler DP World said it plans to make Container Multimodal Terminals Ltd (CMTL), its Hyderabad Private Freight Terminal (PFT) as a multi-modal distribution hub for South India cargo by leveraging its rail-road transport connectivity and warehouses.

Showcasing, its multi-modal logistics capabilities in India during the conference themed “India’s Logistics Sector on the Path of Transformation,” DP World said that Hyderabad will act as the catalyst to drive more trade in the State of Telangana. DP World has already established private freight terminals and rail-road linkages connecting the city with other trading hubs across the country.

The conference was organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Hyderabad. The event saw participation from N Sivasailam, Special Secretary (Logistics), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, industries and Commerce Department, Government of Telangana.

CMTL is equipped with a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Thimmapur (near Hyderabad in Telangana State) with proximity to National Highway 7. The MMLP is equipped with a railway siding and over 250,000 sq ft of warehousing to cater to the needs of both domestic and EXIM trade.

Chandrashekhar Pitre, regional head, Commercial & Marketing, DP World Subcontinent said, “Connecting major trading hubs through multi-modal logistics will help our customers to move their cargo more efficiently and in cost effective manner. We are already using Hyderabad as a distribution hub for heavy industries and steel and are planning to extend it to other cargo. The city is a major producer of pharmaceuticals mostly vaccines which would require temperature sensitive storage and transportation. With our own PFTs, rail siding and cold logistics assets we are well positioned to help pharmaceutical and other sectors with tailor-made solutions to address their logistics needs.”

