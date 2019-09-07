DPS, BVB and Glendale qualify for finals

By | Published: 6:12 pm

The finals of Vishwadarshan-India and the World inter-school Diplomacy Quiz competition organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, Secretariat Branch, Hyderabad, was held at Glendale Academy, Sun City.

The themes for the finals were India and international affairs, UN and other multilateral organisations, India’s bilateral economic and cultural relations, important milestones/events in Indian foreign policy.

Nearly 30 schools participated and of them, Delhi Public School, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Glendale Academy from Hyderabad along with Nirmal Hruday, Atkinson Grammar School and St Mathew School from Vijayawada qualified for the finals.

After several rounds, Nirmal Hruday School from Vijayawada won the Quiz competition 2019 while Delhi Public School came runners up.

Joel Reifman, Consul General of USA, Hyderabad, gave away the prizes and also present were Suresh Chukkapalli, Honorary Consul General, Republic of Korea, Hyderabad, Suraj Singh Namdhari, Honorary Consul General of Lesotho and Dr Vishnuvardhan Reddy , Regional Passport Officer.

