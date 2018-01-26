DPS Hyderabad honours Shrivalli Rashmikaa

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Delhi Public School presented a cheque of Rs 7.45 lakh to promising Shrivalli Rashmikaa at a function here on Friday. While presenting the cheque, chairman Komaraiah announced that the school will provide free education for the player.

Thanking the institution, Rashmikaa said he was grateful for the help.“I’m very thankful to the chairman sir and school management for the continuous help and support. Without them this would not have been possible.”

Rashmikaa is the current World No. 245 in the ITF rankings and she is placed at 10 in AITA rankings in the under-18 girls category. She is also the youngest Tennis player among six players representing India in the global rankings and also the second best player in the State of Telangana.