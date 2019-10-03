DPS implements quality standards

By | Published: 9:59 pm

Delhi Public Schools Nacharam, Mahendra Hills (feeder school of DPS Nacharam) and Nadergul have successfully implemented three international standards viz ISO 9001 – Quality Management System, ISO 45001 – Educational Organisation Management System and ISO 21001 – Occupational Health & Safety Management System.

All the three DPS Schools under Balaji Arun Society have the distinction of being the first set of schools in the State in promoting implementation of best practices prescribed by international standards especially ISO standards.While DPS has undertaken ISO 9001 quality journey since inception in 2008, the strategic initiative of School Quality (based on ISO 21001) and School Safety (based on ISO 45001) management systems implementation is of recent development.

The principal of DPS Nacharam and Mahendra Hills Sunitha Rao, and Jyothi Turaga, principal DPS Nadergul, spearheaded these initiatives in their respective schools under the guidance of its chairman Malka Komaraiah and director Pallavi, a press release said.The certificates were handed over to the school management by Dr Annapurna Lakshmi, an educational consultant and academic director of Curious Kids. Dr Annapurna is on the advisory board of ODC Standards Certifications, the independent ISO certification body based in Hyderabad.

