DPS Nacharam: A nostalgic Parents’ Day fete

By | Published: 12:35 am 8:51 pm

An online event to mark Parents’ Day was organised at DPS Nacharam recently. As part of the programme, parents were invited to present their talent through the online platform. Parents’ performance was spellbinding. Parents took part in enthusiastically and exhibited their talent in various activities like dancing, jewellery making, shadow play, sloka recitation, stone painting, etc. Speaking during the event, parents said that the programme reminded them about their school days and turned nostalgic. They enjoyed the event saying it was fun and learning activity.

Principal Sunitha S Rao and Headmistress K Sirisha attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, they said that parents play a vital role in the lives of children and celebrating Parents’ Day was an attempt by the school to portray the importance of parent’s role in moulding the lives of students.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .