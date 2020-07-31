DPS Nacharam: Acknowledging ‘Science Week’

By | Published: 7:42 pm

DPS Nacharam hosted Science Week celebrations which commenced on July 27. It sought to cultivate a scientific temper in students. The event was inaugurated in the virtual Zoom platform by the Principal Sunitha Rao inaugurated the event organised on virtual Zoom platform by lighting a lamp. Sr. Vice Principal NanditaSukanra was also present. Guests of honour Dr. MeghaUpendra Bhatt, Scientist, ISRO, Dr. Seshu Bai, Professor, University of Hyderabad graced the occasion with their presence.

Yasasvi Malka, the management member, addressed the students and threw light on scientific temperament. He explained the scope of science in this fast-growing technological world.

The science stream coordinator D Prabhakar, along with the other PGTs of the senior secondary level, was also present. Dr. MeghaUpendra Bhatt’s scintillating presentation on ‘Planetary Remote Sensing’ made the students probe further about the solar system and structure and composition of planets. Dr. Seshu Bai’s insightful session on ‘Some Applications of Magnetic Phenomena’ elucidated advanced concepts such as Orbital Quenching, Curie’s Law and Co-operative Phenomenawith ease using graphs and diagrams.

The Science Week featured three days of impressive exhibits, lectures discussions, presentations, models and hands-on demonstrations of experiments across an array of activities about different genres of science.

A Peep into the World of Chemistry on Day 2 had Dr. Devleena Tiwari, Professor at the University of Hyderabad as the guest of honour whose highly engaging session on geochemistry sought the attention of every virtual audience present. A variety of plenary sessions ranging from nanotechnology, pesticides, and bioengineering to cloning, drug abuse, and observing International Tiger Day on Day 3 (Featuring the Virtual Biology Bake-off) were presented by the zealous students of grade 11 and 12 under the guidance of highly trained and experienced teachers in the school.

At the valedictory ceremony, E-newsletter was released by Principal Sunitha Rao and Sr. Vice Principal Nandita Sunkara.