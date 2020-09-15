DPS Nacharam: Little fashion designers steal the show

The activity fosters creativity, builds a child’s confidence and helps express their feeling and improves coordination to find new ways of looking at things.

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Fashion design is the art of applying design, aesthetics and natural beauty to clothing and its accessories. Keeping this thought in mind DPS organised ‘Dress to Impress’ activity. Children were the dress designers of the day where they were asked to give a new look to their old dress with innovative ideas with the help of their parents.

The activity fosters creativity, builds a child’s confidence and helps express their feeling and improves coordination to find new ways of looking at things. It was a treat to the eyes seeing children showcase their self-designed attires on the ramp.

