DPS Nacharam repeats the feat with 100% results

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Delhi Public School, Nacharam made it to the top once again in class X Board Exams with cent per cent results. The school management congratulated 557 students of class X and the teachers who have put up an exemplary performance in AISSE (2019-2020) Board Exams.

The school topper is Sasi Snigdha Yadavalli with 488/500 marks and 588/600 marks, second topper is Navya Mitnala with 486/500 and 586/600, while other toppers are Rishab Natarajan with 485/500 and 585/600 marks, Bharat Goel with 484/500 and 584/600 and Makam Nikitha with 482/500 and 582/600 marks.

Another feat worth mentioning is that 80 students scored centums – national ranks in various subjects. Some 28 students have scored 95 per cent and above, 160 students scored 90 per cent and above, 369 students scored 80% and above, 430 have scored distinction (75%), 491 have scored 70 per cent and above, 547 have scored 60 per cent and above and 10 students have secured above 50 per cent.

Chairman M Komaraiah, Director Pallavi, Principal Sunitha S Rao, Sr. Vice Principal Nandita Sunkara, Vice Principal Renu Gahlawat and Academic Co-ordinator Surekha Nayani has seen fruition this year through outstanding results. The team congratulated the students, staff and the parents on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .