DPS Nacharam organises charity programme

Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: To inculcate a spirit of giving and sharing and to make the children aware about the less fortunate in the society, a mass charity programme was organised, where all the students of DPS Nacharam from classes V to XII participated.

An initiative of the Social Studies department under the guidance of Principal S Sunitha Rao. Apart from Benjamin Levelius, Vice Consul, Consulate General of the United States of America, Amrita Shrivastava, Senior manager CSR & Sustainability Coromandel International, Sony Abhraham from UNICEF, Mallik – Rotarian, Uma from Robinhood Army, Malka Komaraiah, Chairman of DPS Nacharam, Mahendra Hills & Nadergul and Pallavi, Director, participated in the Joy of Giving Programme.

The students collected steel tiffin boxes, steel water bottles, stationary items, exam pad and compass boxes, notebooks, hand towels, slippers, shawls, blankets, along with sugar, rice, and dal and distributed them to NGOs and government schools, a press release said.

