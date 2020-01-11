DPS take on Gowtham in schools final

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: It will be Delhi Public School (Nacharam) versus Gowtham Model School in the final of the HCA under-14 inter-schools and districts cricket tournament. In the semifinals on Saturday, DPS cruised away to a three-wicket victory over Mahabubnagar District while Gowtham School by 94 runs.

Brief scores (Semifinals)

Mahabubnagar District 115 in 47.4 overs (Abdul Rafeay 64 no, Manish 3/19) lost to DPS (Nacharam) 116/7 in 35.5 overs (Aryan Kashyap 41, Aaron George 31, Muqeethuddin 3/40); Gowtham Model School 207/9 in 50 overs (J Anudeep 82, B Balaji 34, Sri Nayan 46 no, Md Hussain 3/28) bt St Andrews H S Bowenpally 121 in 48.4 overs (B Sacheit 42)

