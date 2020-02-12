Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital launches new facility in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital on Tuesday launched its state-of-the-art eye care facility at Mehdipatnam. Spread over 6,500 sq ft, this is the 7th centre of Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals in Telangana.

The new facility which was inaugurated by actor Adah Sharma will provide day care surgery, outpatient diagnostic and treatment services for major and minor visual disorders, treatment for diseases including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, squint, cornea conditions among others.

Dr Gaurav Arora, Regional Head (Clinical Services), Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospital, said: “Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital has a proven record of accomplishment for its quality service in eye care in India. The facility would be a boon for the people in this region.”

Dr Vamsidhar, Regional Head (Clinical Services) said hospital’s high success rate was due to experienced and trained ophthalmologists and adoption of innovative methods. “In the near future, we are expanding with four centres in Hyderabad and three centres in Telangana State,” he said.

Senior Ophthalmologist Dr Balki Satya Prasad and senior staff from the hospital were present.

