Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital opens at Gachibowli

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The eighth state-of-the-art eye care facility of Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in the State was inaugurated at Gachibowli on Thursday. Spread over 5,200 sq ft, the facility promises to be a one-stop solution for all kinds of eye ailments.

The centre provides day care surgery, outpatient diagnostic and treatment services for major and minor visual disorders. The new facility is equipped with high-end diagnostic equipment including modular operation theatre, precision cataract and retina operation theatre and viewing gallery.

In the coming years, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital further plans to expand and start 10 to 12 such centres in tier-II and tier-III locations in Telangana.

Regional Heads (Clinical Services), Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospital, Dr Gaurav Arora and Dr Vamsidhar said that changing lifestyles, ageing populations and limited access to eye care are main reasons for rising numbers of people living with vision impairment.

The Gachibowli facility was inaugurated by actor Raashi Khanna in the presence of senior eye specialists including Dr Gaurav Arora, Dr Vamsidhar and Dr Harikrishna Kulkarni.

