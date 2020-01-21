Dr Avani Rao Gandra, tracing the flow of energies

By | Published: 6:50 pm

The essence of nature as a life source came alive on canvases in the exhibition titled ‘FLOW – Energy, essence, Ecstasy of Nature’ by artist Dr Avani Rao Gandra at ICON Art Gallery.

Ever-changing forms within the cosmic sphere – as Sky, Earth, Wind, and Water merge into each other, their movements are a force of energy, as well as display an inherent underlying calm.

Avani, who is also the curator of the gallery, hopes to reach metaphysical yet well-grounded reality within the blend of its imagery, colours, and strokes.

“It was challenging to get into the abstract flow of the present series of my artworks, the various aspects of nature and environment; the ecstasy and joy in its presence, exhilaration at its beauty and aesthetics. As well as my understanding of the essence of nature as a life source, the aspects which are outside as well as within us, as the play of five elements. To bring the mix of both beauty and man’s apathy towards nature and environment. It is living in an illusion had I not attempted to incorporate human misuse of nature, in the massive exploitation of our environment trails of carbon footprints and looming global warming, the greed, and ingratitude towards its very life sources,” said Avani.

‘FLOW’ is an attempt to resonate these forms into each other, peering a little into the magnificence of nature, to get a glimpse of the self in its magnanimity. The ongoing exhibition will be held until January 30 in Banjara Hills.

