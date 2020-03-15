Dr Bhaskar Rao of Hyderabad KIMS takes up Green India Challenge

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Green India Challenge, initiated by TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar has seen good participation from various walks of life including many celebrities and officials.

While accepting this challenge, Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, MD, KIMS Hospitals, planted some saplings at the hospital premises in Secunderabad. Dr.Bhaskar Rao in return nominated former Minister C.Laxma Reddy, BSCPL MD, B. Seenaiah, Retired Income Tax Commissioner Rajeswara Rao to participate in this challenge.

Along with Dr. Bhaskar Rao, those who took in the plant sapling included Sanjeev Raghavender, co-founder of Green India Challenge and Board Member of Forest Development Authority, Government of Telangana and Kattela Srinivas Yadav, leader of TRS party.

Dr. Bhaskar Rao stressed that environment sustainability helps in human well-being. “The air we breathe, the food we eat and the ecosystem we live in needs green and healthy environment. All the natural resources are disappearing slowly due to deforestation. It is our responsibility to save trees and plant more and more trees for our future generations,” he said.

