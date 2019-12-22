Dr Fatima Parveen: The ‘Bulbul-e-Deccan’

By | Published: 12:26 am 8:40 pm

The Department of Urdu, Osmania University, is unique in more than one way. It boasts of not just teachers of rare pedagogical skills but also poets and writers of international repute. Dr Fatima Begum Parveen shines bright in this star-studded galaxy. Poet, writer, critic and orator par excellence, she is a name to reckon with in the literary circles. No programme of Urdu book release is considered complete without Dr Fatima holding forth on the new publication. What she says matters a lot on the success or otherwise of the book.

Dr Fatima has emerged as a fine naqqad and made her mark in this challenging sphere largely dominated by men. Her evaluation of literary works is looked upon with awe as her criticism is not partisan or just a clever word game. Her opinion is dispassionate, fair and impartial. It is a reasoned account of the feeling aroused in her by the book she is reviewing. Sitting on judgement on a literary work requires lot of erudition, sensibility and sensitivity. And she has it in abundance. She knows the rules of the game and possesses good knowledge and refined taste to make a meaningful judgement.

Interestingly, Dr Fatima’s dalliance with literature happened much later in life when she decided to do her Master’s in Urdu from Osmania University in 1975. Her mother, Razia Begum, was a poet and has four books to her credit while her father, Syed Mohammed Ali, had a taste for literature. But, she lacked the adabi zauq and studied science instead. After completing BSc, she got admission into MSc at Warangal. But since her family moved to Hyderabad, she didn’t join the course and agreed to pursue MA Urdu at Osmania University.

“After studying science, taking interest in literature was a bit difficult,” she says.

And why not, since the two disciplines appear to be poles apart. While ‘dil’ is an important organ in human anatomy, in literature one has to cope with dard-e-dil and dard-e-jigar. Moreover, in science heart is a powerhouse of energy and in literature it is rendered frail due to separation from beloved. The contrast couldn’t be more graphic. To make matters worse, she was the only student in the class of 49 to be studying Urdu at postgraduate level. Prof Mughni Tabassum, who was the head of Urdu department, understood her difficulty and helped her overcome her diffidence.

“He gave me examples of how students with science background had done excellently in literature,” recalls Dr Fatima. But, she never imagined she would pursue literature – much less end up as a critic.

To everyone’s surprise, she came out with flying colours and secured two gold medals in MA. There was no turning back thereafter. Over the years, she has authored six books: Akhtar Ansari Ki Shayari Ka Tanqidi Mutaliya (1980), Karbe Karbala (1987), Zaveyae Nigah (2004), Deccani Adab Ka Mutaliya (2005), Classici Shayeri Ka Mutala (2009) and Nanhi Nazme (2010). The last one is a translation of the Telugu poems of Prof N Gopi, former Vice-Chancellor, Telugu University. After a gap of nine years, she came up with three books – Ashke Gham (third part), Prof. Mughni Tabassum – Aik Raushan Chiragh Tha Na Raha and Deccani Adab Ek Mutaliya in 2019.

So, what is her next venture? Well, she plans to compile the poetical works of the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan. Presently, his poems lie scattered and not available in a single volume. “It’s a pity that no effort is made to preserve the works of the man who gave the Osmania University,” she says.

In the book on Prof Tabassum, she has done a critical analysis of her guide, mentor and ustad. She doesn’t hesitate to call spade a spade. She even expresses her frank views on the second marriage of Prof Tabassum with her classmate. However, the poet in her pays a lyrical tribute to her guru in an azad nazam.

Wo aasman tha, wo aasman hai

Wo saiban tha, wo saiban hai

Wo ek shajar tha ke jiski shaqon ke

Har qalam se

Hazaron poude jawan huye hain

Commenting on his passing away, she refuses to accept his death as in her view:

Meri nazar main

Badan ka marna nahin hai marna

Qalam hai zinda, bayan zinda

To kaise isko kahenge murda

Kitab iski abhi bhi mashal

Maqale iske hamesha roushan

Wo noor bankar hamare dil main, damag main bhi

Rahega zinda, amar rahega

Her seminal works on Ghavasi, the poet laureate of Qutb Shahi kingdom, and Akhtar Ansari, the progressive bard known for his emotional shayeri, are considered a milestone in understanding these great poets. This apart, Dr Fatima has also done a detailed evaluation of the poetry of Amir Khusrau, Mirza Ghalib, Meer, Mirza Rafi Sauda, Shaikh Ibrahim Zauk, Deccani Qaseeda and the Marsiyas (elegiac poems) of Mir Anees and Dabeer. For research scholars as also general readers, her comprehensive study and assessment of these poets open new vistas of understanding.

Not just Urdu, Dr Fatima has good grasp of Telugu language also. She has translated Prof Gopi’s poetry collection, Naneelu, in Urdu under the title Nanhi Nazmein. She succeeds in incorporating the spirit of the new poetic form invented by Prof Gopi. Sample this verse:

Samandar ki lehron ko dekhen

Wo kitne shant nazar aate hain

Laikin iski teh main

Chupe rehte hain toofan

Over the years, Dr Fatima has evolved as a good practitioner of azad nazm. In free verse, the poet doesn’t stick to the rules of rhyme and meter. Even the lines in the poem are of unequal length. However, she takes care to maintain the inner rhythm and cadence in her verses.

Sadiyon baad pahadon se

Awaz ye aayi

Bheja hai khudrat ne tohfa usko jisne

Loota na ho sukoon kisi ka

Aage aaye aur le jaye wo apna tohfa

Sab ne dekha ek dusre ko khule sar

Gung zubanein kehne ko wahan baqi kya tha

Insan sab kutch kho hi chuka tha

A good critic needs to be a philosopher as well to know serenity, impartiality and transitoriness of life. Dr Fatima has it all. After the untimely death of her husband, Dr Majeedullah Siddiqui, she has penned some nostalgic poems which are very touching. Sample these verses:

Har rang hai be-rang sajan tere bina

Har ruth hai mere waste bekar magar

Rehna hai zamane main sajan tere bina

Jaiga nahin dard mera ab to kabhi

Pal-pal mujhe marna hai sajan tere bina

Apart from writing, Dr Fatima keeps busy delivering extension lectures all over the country. They are keenly watched for their presentation, content and powerful speech delivery. No wonder her oratorial skills have earned her the sobriquet ‘Bulbule Deccan’.

