Dr Lavanya takes charge as Additional DC of Police in Cyberabad

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: Lavanya NJP assumed charge as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) in Cyberabad on Saturday.

Dr Lavanya, a 2010 direct recruitment DSP officer, is an MBBS doctor as well. Previously she worked in intelligence units of the Telangana Police and has also served as Warangal Urban DSP.

While assuming the charge at Cyberabad, Dr Lavanya said the initiatives introduced in the Commissionerate would be taken forward with the support of the Commissoner VC Sajjanar.

