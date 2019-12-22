Dr. Rahu Ram assumes charge as president of ASI

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. P Raghu Ram, senior cancer surgeon and founder of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, assumed charge as the president of Association of Surgeons of India (ASI). The breast cancer specialist was made president at the 79th annual congress of ASI, which concluded on Saturday, in Bhubaneswar.

Established in 1938, ASI is widely regarded as the ‘voice for surgery’ in India and comprises over 7,000 surgeons from the country and abroad. “I want to ensure creative leadership and accountable governance within ASI. My top priority would be to focus on education and training courses for surgical trainees in an endeavor to make them better surgeons with a humane touch,” Dr. Raghu Ram said.

In the last 12 years, he championed the cause of breast cancer in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Under Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, he implemented a population-based cancer screening programme in TS and AP, under which 2 lakh women in 4,000 villages across the two States were screened.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter