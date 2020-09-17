Dr Reddy’s, Celgene settle Revlimid Capsules patent litigation

“We are pleased with the settlement agreement, and look forward to bringing a generic version of lenalidomide to market soon subject to regulatory approval for the benefit of patients.”

Hyderabad: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories settled its litigation with Celgene, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb relating to patents for Revlimid (lenalidomide) Capsules.

In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene has agreed to provide Dr Reddy’s with a licence to manufacture and sell volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide capsules in the US beginning sometime after the March 2022 volume-limited licence date that Celgene previously provided to Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma.

Dr Reddy’s is also licensed to manufacture and sell generic lenalidomide capsules in the US without volume limitation beginning on January 31, 2026.

“We are pleased with the settlement agreement, and look forward to bringing a generic version of lenalidomide to market soon subject to regulatory approval for the benefit of patients,” says Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Revlimid is a trademark of Celgene, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb. In the US, Revlimid in combination with dexamethasone is indicated for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (cancer). It is indicated for patients with transfusion-dependent anemia.

