Dr Reddy’s concludes deal with Upsher-Smith

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:46 pm

Hyderabad: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited said on Saturday it has closed the transaction with Upsher-Smith Laboratories (Upsher-Smith), pursuant to the satisfactory completion of all customary closing conditions including the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act), as amended.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced on June 14 that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Upsher-Smith, pursuant to which Dr Reddy’s would sell its US and select territory rights for Zembrace Symtouch (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and Tosymra (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg, (formerly referred to as “DFN-02”), which are commercialised through its wholly owned subsidiary, Promius Pharma.

Under the agreement, Dr Reddy’s will receive $70 million as upfront consideration, $40.5 million in near term milestones and additional financial considerations including, existing contractual obligation and inventory.

Subsequently, Dr Reddy’s will receive sales based royalties on a quarterly basis. The closing of the transaction is subject to various customary closing conditions including antitrust review under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

