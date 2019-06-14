Dr Reddy’s enters into an agreement for its neurology products to Upsher-Smith

By | Published: 12:34 pm 1:52 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Upsher-Smith Laboratories, (Upsher-Smith), pursuant to which Dr Reddy’s would sell its US and select territory rights for Zembrace Symtouch (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and Tosymra (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg, (formerly referred to as “DFN-02”), which are commercialised through its wholly owned subsidiary, Promius Pharma.

Under the agreement, Dr Reddy’s will receive $70 million as upfront consideration, $40.5 million in near term milestones and additional financial considerations including, existing contractual obligation and inventory. Subsequently, Dr Reddy’s will receive sales based royalties on a quarterly basis. The closing of the transaction is subject to various customary closing conditions including antitrust review under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

“This is a testament to our strong R&D capabilities, and delivering solutions to unmet needs of patients. In a short time, we created a well-recognized migraine specialty business in the US and we look forward to our partnership with Upsher-Smith” said G V Prasad, co-chairman and CEO, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

“Tosymra and Zembrace were designed and developed with the goal of addressing unmet needs of large but discrete segments of patients suffering from episodic migraine who need options other than their current therapies. We are excited to partner with Upsher-Smith which has established a strong presence in neurology” said Anil Namboodiripad, senior vice president, Proprietary Products and Head, Promius Pharma.