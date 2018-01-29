Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories listed in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:54 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has been featured in the inaugural 2018 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). It is the only pharmaceutical company globally and the only Indian company to be recognised for its efforts in creating a work environment that supports gender equality.

The 2018 GEI comprises 104 companies from 24 countries across communications, consumer staples, energy, financials, materials, pharmaceuticals and technology sectors. The index measures gender equality across internal company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement, and gender-conscious product offerings.

Satish Reddy, Chairman, DRL said, “At Dr. Reddy’s, we believe in a gender diverse workplace and have designed our people practices to ensure safe, friendly and conducive environment to all our women employees.”