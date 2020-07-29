Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q1 profit falls 13 per cent

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:09 pm

Hyderabad: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday reported 12.59 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 579.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 662.8 crore for April-June 2019-20.

Revenue during June quarter 2020-21 stood at Rs 4,417.5 crore, up 14.93 per cent, as against Rs 3,843.5 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

“The current quarter’s financial performance has been strong across all parameters. I am glad that we have been able to serve our patients well and ensured continuity of business operations despite the challenging times,” Dr Reddy’s Laboratories co-chairman & MD, G V Prasad said.

“We have started integration of the acquired business from Wockhardt and executed two important licensing arrangements for treatment options for COVID-19. Currently, we are working towards bringing both these drugs to multiple markets,” he added.

R&D as percentage of revenue stood at 9 per cent in Q1FY21 over 9.4 per cent in Q1FY20.

The company’s Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) saw 88 per cent YoY growth due to higher volumes of certain products, an increase in new product sales and favourable forex.

India market witnessed a degrowth of 10 per cent YoY while the Europe market grew 48 per cent YoY. North America and Emerging Markets grew 6 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.

On the COVID-19 impact, Dr Reddy’s said while the sales volume were impacted in some of its markets due to lower prescriptions generated and fall in patient footfalls in pharmacies/ clinics, the pricing environment was relatively stable, new product launches continued and depreciation of rupee against the US dollar and euro supported the business.

In the coming quarters, the company may see some gains from the product launch pipeline in the US. The firm has about 100 abbreviated drug applications pending in the US. Emerging markets business has also been steady with a growth of one per cent y-o-y. New product launches across geographies were helpful, and that aided growth in Europe as well.

When asked about the new product pipeline, Erez Israeli, CEO, Dr Reddy’s said, “We have a full agenda to roll out new products. In the US alone, there are plans to market 45 plus products soon. We are planning to have healthy submissions and launches in this market.”

For manufacturing, India will remain a focused market. Sales will also pick up in this market in the coming quarters. Once the market opens up and sales improve, the company will make more investments here, Israeli added.

The company is working towards launching Avigan (Favipiravir) and Remdesivir for treatment of Covid-19 in various markets. Dr Reddy’s hopes to launch Remdesivir next month.