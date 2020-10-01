Dr Reddy’s launches Cinacalcet tablets

The newly launched product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Sensipar tablets, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration , it said in a regulatory filing

New Delhi: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched Cinacalcet tablets, indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, in the US market.

The newly launched product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Sensipar tablets, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration , it said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting IQVIA Health data, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said the Sensipar brand and generic market had the US sales of approximately $312 million for 12 months ending July 2020.

