Dr Reddy’s launches generic cancer injection in US

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Hyderabad: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said it has launched a generic version of Melphalan Hydrochloride for injection, used in the treatment of cancer, in the US. The launch follows approval of Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Alkeran marketed by Apotex Inc, by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company said in a statement.

Citing IMS Health data, the company said the Alkeran brand and generic had US sales of approximately $107 million for the most recent 12 months ended October 2017. “Dr Reddy’s Melphalan Hydrochloride for injection is available in a carton containing one single-dose clear glass vial of freeze-dried melphalan hydrochloride equivalent to 50 mg melphalan and one 10 ml clear glass vial of sterile diluent,” it said.

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories closed at Rs 2,360.25 a share, up 1.17 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.