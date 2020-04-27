Dr Reddy’s launches generic lipid-regulating tablets in US

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:16 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Monday said it has launched generic lipid-regulating tablets in the US market. The company’s Fenofibrate tablets USP in the strengths of 54 mg and 160 mg are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy’s said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of AbbVie Inc’s Tricor tablets. According to IQVIA Health data, the Tricor brand and generic had US sales of around USD 90 million moving annual total (MAT) for the most recent 12 months ending in January 2020, Dr Reddy’s said. The company’s tablets are available in 54 mg dose in bottle count size of 90, and 160 mg dose in bottle count sizes of 90 and 500, the company said in a statement.

