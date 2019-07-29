Dr Reddy’s net profit 45 per cent

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Aided by other income, drug maker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited reported a 45 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 663 crore for the June quarter against Rs 456 crore last year. Revenue for the quarter was up three per cent to Rs 3,844 crore from Rs 3,721 crore in the corresponding period.

“There was Rs 346 crore we received from Celgene which was done on April 1. Subsequently we received the money,” said Saumen Chakraborty, President and CFO of Dr Reddy’s said.

The company on April 1 said it had entered into a settlement agreement with biotechnology firm Celgene for its abbreviated new drug submissions (ANDS) related to a generic version of Revlimid capsules indicated for treatment for multiple myeloma (cancer) pending before Health Canada.

Chakraborty said they received Rs 346 crore towards the settlement of Revlimid.

Chakraborty said the company now has the financial ability for inorganic growth. “We are at any point of time looking at opportunities in the market place where there is synergy,” he said.

Revenues from the Global Generics segment were Rs 3,300 crore, up by eight per cent in the same quarter last year, primarily driven by emerging markets, India and Europe. Revenues from North America were Rs 1,630 crore, a three per cent rise on the back of contribution from new products and increase in volumes, partly offset by price erosion, coupled with adverse foreign exchange movement. Revenues from emerging markets grew at 10 per cent at Rs 730 crore and that from India was at Rs 700 crore, driven by volume traction and improved realisations in base business and new product launches, Chakraborty said.

Its revenues from Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients business witnessed a 16 per cent fall to Rs 450 crore due to decline in sales volume of certain products, he said.

Research and Development expenses were Rs 360 crore, which is 9.4 per cent of revenues. It will focus on building complex generics, bio-similars and differentiated products pipeline.

Erez Israeli, Chief Operating Officer of Dr Reddys, will be elevated as Chief Executive Officer of the company from August 1. G V Prasad will continue as the Co-Chairman and Managing Director and Israeli will continue to report to him.