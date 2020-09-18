Dr Reddy’s shares zoom over 10%

Continuing its rally for the fourth consecutive day, the stock gained 10.36 per cent to close at Rs 5,326.70 on the BSE

New Delhi: Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories jumped over 10 per cent on Friday after the company said it has settled a litigation with a unit of Bristol Myers Squibb related to patents for Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules, used in the treatment of cancer.

Continuing its rally for the fourth consecutive day, the stock gained 10.36 per cent to close at Rs 5,326.70 on the BSE. On the NSE, it zoomed 9.92 per cent to close at Rs 5,306.

In traded volume terms, 6.37 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2 crore units at the NSE during the day. The Hyderabad-based company has settled litigation with Celgene, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a statement on Thursday.

In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene has agreed to provide the company with a license to sell volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide capsules in the US, beginning on a confidential date after March 2022, subject to regulatory approval, it added.

