Dr. Senthilnathan receives Marie Curie Post-Doctoral Fellowship

Hyderabad: Dr. N Senthilnathan who completed PhD in the School of Chemistry at University of Hyderabad (UoH) in February 2021, has recently been selected for the Marie Curie Post-doctoral fellowship (Horizon Europe Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions Postdoctoral Fellowship-2021).

He will be carrying out research in the field of molecular motors, with Prof. Martin Pumera at the Central European Institute of Technology – Brno University of Technology, Brno, Czech Republic, the UoH said on Friday.

Dr. Senthilnathan did his thesis work in the area of materials chemistry under the supervision of Prof. TP Radhakrishnan, and is currently working at the Material Science Lab in Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in Telangana.

