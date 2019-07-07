Draft urban and rural policies in three days: KCR

By | Published: 3:55 pm 3:59 pm

Hyderabad: The State government will soon have new urban and rural policies separately, besides a new revenue policy. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday instructed the officials to submit draft policies over next three days as the State government is keen on introducing the same in the upcoming session of the State Legislature and bring new laws.

As part of the new urban policy, the State government will come up with a new Municipal Act, new Municipal Corporations Act, new Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act and also a special Act to govern Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board along with other urban development authorities.

The Chief Minister wanted the stringent laws against corruption, illegal constructions and violation of municipal laws, with adequate scope for promotion of urban greenery, hygiene and infrastructure.

The elected representatives and officials of the urban local bodies will be made responsible for ensuring governance as per the new Municipal laws and necessary provisions will be made in the new Acts to initiate action against them in case of negligence in performing their respective duties.

