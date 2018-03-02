Dragon on the prowl

Published: 12:11 am 10:47 pm

Of late, China has been quite unabashed about displaying its territorial ambitions and flexing its muscles to expand its influence in the region. The proposal to set up a Joint Ocean Observation Station in Maldives is the latest instance of Beijing’s aggressive moves to establish its hegemony. At a time when Maldives is reeling under political crisis, the so-called observatory can turn out to be a major security challenge for India. The Maldivian opposition leaders claim that the observatory will also have a military application with a provision even for a submarine base. The observatory location in Makunudhoo, not very far from India, will allow the Chinese a vantage point of an important Indian Ocean shipping route through which many merchant and other ships pass. It will be too close to comfort for India and test the red lines with regard to ties with Maldives. China has been making strategic moves for closer ties with the tiny island nation with a long term goal to neutralise India’s influence. After Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency and unleashed a series of repressive measures including the arrest of political rivals and Supreme Court judges, the opposition leaders have sought India’s intervention to restore order. However, beyond condemning imposition of emergency, New Delhi has refrained from any moves that can be construed as intervention. China, on the other hand, has sent warships to the region. Already, the Yameen government has invited heavy investments into the Maldives as part of Beijing’s ambitious “One Belt, One Road” initiative, an infrastructure programme being used by China to spread its influence around the globe.

It is clear that an expansionist China is propping up a dictator like Yameen to push the tiny island nation into a debt trap and eventually turn it into a client state. As part of a strategy to increase its presence in the Indian Ocean, China has, in recent years, made Maldives a significant target for its ambitious economic expansion. The international airport, the major road connecting it to the Maldivian capital and other projects fall under “One Belt, One Road.” China is already facing widespread international criticism for its military build–up of the South China Sea where it has built and expanded islands and reefs. The Sino-Maldives relationship began on an economic premise but has now taken on geostrategic significance for China. Maldives needs massive investments in infrastructure to diversify its $3.6 billion economy, promote connectivity between its islands and broaden the tourism industry which is the main engine of its economic growth. It has already leased an island close to the Male airport to China for 50 years, raising concerns in India over the expanding Chinese footprint in the Indian Ocean Region.