Drastic dip in foreign students joining Osmania University

By | Published: 1:23 am

Hyderabad: Osmania University’s foreign flavour seems to be gradually disappearing. Foreign students, who once competed against each other to get a seat in the 100-year-old university, are nowadays a rarity on the campus.

In the academic year 2018-19, there are only 2,879 international students from about 70 countries pursuing various programmes in the university and its constituent and private colleges in Telangana. This is against the more than 4,000 students in 2017-2018.

The dip is reflective of the number of admissions as well, which was plummeting in the last four years. From 1,666 admissions in 2016-2017, the university managed to attract just 342 foreign students for 2019-2020 so far.

This is against the 470 who came to OU in 2018-19, while in 2017-2018 it was 900, which means, in the last three years, the number of international students joining the university dropped by a stinging 62 per cent.

According to details available with the Osmania University Foreign Relations Office, a majority of the foreign students who joined the varsity were enrolled in undergraduate programmes like BA, and some in postgraduate courses.

A majority of the foreign nationals were from Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. According to university authorities, the prevailing conditions in these countries dented the number of admissions. Tightening of visa norms by Indian embassies also led to the situation at the varsity, they said, pointing out that earlier, foreign students wanting to pursue higher education in India were granted visas without much scrutiny.

“Now an interview is conducted by Indian embassies. Another reason for visa denial is that some students fail to answer even which course they want to pursue in India. Students with communication skills in English are however granted visas. The internal strife in Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, from where we get maximum foreign students, too contributes to the situation,” a senior official said.

