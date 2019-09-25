Dravid has left a good legacy: Kotak

By | Published: 12:07 am 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: After successfully coaching the Saurashtra team, Sitanshu Kotak is enjoying his role as coach of the India A team. But Kotak has praised Rahul Dravid for leaving a rich legacy in the team. “It has been challenging, but most important is that the working environment is very good. Rahul Dravid has left a good legacy and good standard,’’ said Kotak.

Kotak has enjoyed success already with the A team after wins in West Indies and also the home series against the visiting South Africa A team. “It is good to have a very good mindset, thanks to Dravid. India A is a very good platform for the fringe players. All the 16 members, who are selected to India A, get an opportunity to prove their mettle. These players are good enough to perform in big stages as they are aware that good performances are recognised when they perform for India A matches. That is the biggest plus point. These players are eager to perform and that has what Dravid has done to the India A team.’’

The coach was happy that most of the players have made use of the opportunities. “India A has become a very good supply line for the India’s main team. It is one step closer for the national cap. These players are selected after impressive performances in Ranji and Duleep Trophy tournaments. The National selectors have done a marvellous job in picking the genuine players, who have the potential to play for the country. India A is the right platform to perform and play for India. It is an amazing set-up by Dravid, Saba Karim and BCCI. These India A matches, both in India and outside the country, have given these fringe players good international exposure by playing in different conditions.’’

Kotak said that Subhman Gill is an outstanding talent. “He looks a very steady and hungry for success. I like his attitude. There are many players in India A, who are good enough to play for the country. The idea is that whenever the Indian team requires a replacement, the players from India A are ready for the opportunity.’’

Hyderabad fast bowler Mohammad Siraj also came in for praise from Kotak. “He is taking a lot of wickets in red-ball matches. He can be a very good red-ball cricketer. He has a good pace and has a good attitude. He swings the ball both ways at a good pace. He is a very good fielder too. He is a positive cricketer. We have about 25 to 30 cricketers who can be excellent cricketers.’’

Andhra’s KS Bharat, according to Kotak, is smart behind the stumps. “He scores runs and at the same time he has good glove work.’’

