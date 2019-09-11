Draw inspiration from forest martyrs: KCR

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday called upon forest officials and staff to draw inspiration from the sacrifices made by the department personnel who lost their lives protecting forests.

Paying tributes, on the occasion of the Forest Martyrs Day, to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, the Chief Minister urged foresters to work with dedication to protecting forest wealth in the State with the slogan “Jungle Bachao-Jungle Badhao.”

He said: “Everyone of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect forests should be remembered. They lost their lives at the hands of smugglers and encroachers.” Forest officials and staff were demonstrating extraordinary courage and dedication without regard to their safety, he added.

The Chief Minister also said forests were invaluable and handing these over to the generations to come would be the greatest gift one could give them. “The State government is according a great emphasis on forest and environmental protection. In the past five years, crores of saplings have been planted across the State to improve the tree cover,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter