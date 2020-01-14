Draw of lots to select Haj pilgrims to be held in Hyderabad on Saturday

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: A draw of lots to select Haj pilgrims will be held at the Haj House on Saturday, said Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman, Mohd Masiullah Khan. Those persons who had submitted their applications for Haj pilgrimage 2020 can attend the programme and those who cannot attend can check it online on ‘www.hajcommittee.gov.in’ and check the status. For details they can call 040-23298793, a press release stated.

