Drawing Wonderland

A caterpillar with a hookah, a Mad Hatter keen on tea, a truculent flamingo, an anxious rabbit, a mad queen and a smart-alecky cat whose grin is a cross between Groucho Marx and Hitler’s. In the midst of it a girl, by turns, cheery, worried, puzzled, who is transplanted into a world where nothing obeys known human or physical laws. She herself may be dysmorphic, finding flaws in her appearance. All these appeared in an 1865 work by an Oxford mathematician, Charles Lutwidge Dodson, better known as Lewis Carroll. The work was Alice in Wonderland. Today, much of this work’s undying popularity can be attributed to its astonishing artwork, the drawings by a famous cartoonist and caricaturist whose bicentenary we are celebrating this February: John Tenniel.

Born in London in 1820, Tenniel trained at the Royal Academy of Arts. Based on his entry into a competition for murals in the new Westminster palace, he was commissioned to paint a fresco there. Later he became a cartoonist for the single most influential satiric periodical of its age: the Punch. Tenniel’s Punch cartoons are today treated as iconic instances of political satire.

Tenniel’s Politics

Tenniel’s Punch cartoons and caricatures were powerful, influential and popular. His representations of, for example, despotism and tyranny in the Eastern nations fed into the age’s belief where European civilisation was contrasted with Eastern barbarism. He used caricature to evoke Britain’s ‘duties’ towards the barbarians, to intervene in the less-civilised nations of the world. A classic Tenniel cartoon, in Punch (Aug 5, 1876), in this direction was ‘Neutrality Under Difficulties’, which showed Disraeli relaxing in an armchair. The Russo-Turkish war rages in the background, but he is unable to find mention of the horrors in his newspaper. Britannia towers over Disraeli, pointing to the violence, exhorting him to intervene.

He commented on other contemporary subjects, such as the Indian ‘Mutiny’ of 1857: Tenniel drew thousands of cartoons and sketches, satirising English aristocracy, the Irish, the political leaders of Europe, among others. His work earned him not just a handsome income but also a knighthood. Two key biographies have appeared, by Rodney Engen and Frankie Morris, which document his life and works.

Despite this massive oeuvre of political cartooning (see Dominic Williams 2017 for a study), Tenniel is known primarily for his illustrations of the Alice books. Carroll’s amazing story attains much of its evocative power due to Tenniel reimagining the animals and human beings. Carroll’s text sold more than 70,000 copies in the 19th century and has never been out of print in the subsequent century either, and this ensures Tenniel’s popularity too.

Tenniel’s Alice

Tenniel depicts Alice as a beautiful girl with fair hair, light eyes, attired in standard Victorian fashion: a pleated, belted dress, a pinafore, white stockings, buckled black shoes. (Tenniel’s illustrations were approved by Carroll, who had photographed the original Alice Liddell, the inspiration for his books). She becomes the very model of a ‘good English girl’ in Tenniel’s portrait, standing demurely, well-mannered and courteous in her interactions even with aggravating creatures in Wonderland.

Alice in Carroll and Tenniel, critics have noted, served as a model because it was a wide-eyed, pre-sexualised femininity, a symbol of purity (see Erga Heller, 2015, writing on the multiple ‘visual Alices’ – visual representations of Alice – in the 1858-1872 period). Alice was the very contrast of the brash, sexualised and loud-mouthed working-class girl of the age. That is, fantasy literature such as Carroll’s was offering aspirational models for growing girls, and thereby contributed to the cultural training of a particular femininity.

And yet Carroll and Tenniel do a lot more. By representing Alice as curious and adventurous, they modified the prototype. As Carroll’s Alice puts it:

I almost wish I hadn’t gone down that rabbit-hole—and yet—and yet—it’s rather curious, you know, this sort of life! I do wonder what can have happened to me!

This curiosity in a girl marks a shift in the typology of the feminine. Alice drinks an unknown drink, retreats into an imaginative world, and sets out to explore, thus suggesting agency and will. Her body size alters, and she moves through a series of episodes, all of which test her abilities and ingenuity. While retaining an innocent – perhaps naïve – expression, Tenniel’s Alice is out of proportion to the world she traverses. She is cramped, often stretched, in her new settings. For many commentators, this alteration in her physical appearance and her adaptability to crazy situations is a commentary on the Victorian definitions of the feminine. Alice has various options, as Heller lists them:

(1) to be small and idle and delicate, a feminine concept indicating passivity; (2) to be small and adventurous, a hybrid idea that converges feminine and masculine qualities; (3) to be big and delicate, another new hybrid idea by Carroll that contains feminine and masculine qualities; (4) or to be big and adventurous, a masculine concept.

The construction of the feminine and feminine adolescence was linked to both concepts, childhood and womanhood, as Catherine Driscoll observes in her Girls: Feminine Adolescence in Popular Culture and Cultural Theory. Girls are ‘products and performances of the long history of Western discourses on gender, sex, age, and identity’. Tenniel, like Carroll, was part of a cultural process through which certain notions of the ‘good’ adolescent girl were constructed. The tall girl, for instance, was a ‘difficult’ subject for Victorian England to see as feminine, so the anxiety over the girl’s body morphing through adolescence was a subtext to Carroll/Tenniel in their portrait of Alice (Carroll is known to have requested the girls he photographed to not grow taller).

Tenniel’s Animals

The rabbit, with which the Alice book opens, is rabbit but also human, between rabbit and human. Alice’s size relative to the animals around her is a key theme. She is bigger or smaller than the animals around her. It has been observed that the animals too are differently sized for the story and the image, but usually in conjunction with Alice becoming larger or smaller. In one illustration, Alice looms large in the hallway and so the White Rabbit who is normal sized for the hallway is terrifyingly small and flees. And yet the White Rabbit is large, for a rabbit.

Tenniel, like Carroll, refused to create the animals of the traditional fable where the animal would embody moral truths. They are not there to point to allegories of universal truths and conditions: they are animals concerned with living, surviving (without being eaten) or being late for whatever they are supposed to be doing. However, that said, there is a definite implicit hierarchy of the animal kingdom in Carroll/Tenniel. The White Rabbit, caterpillar and the March Hare are at the top of the social order. The frog and fish are footmen, and as we know, the hedgehogs and flamingos are just there to be exploited.

Commentators discern in Carroll/Tenniel an expression of the then hugely controversial Darwinian theories of evolution. Alice repeatedly reminds us that in life one must either eat or be eaten. She recalls her cat Dinah when speaking to the cat’s natural prey. She admits to the pigeon that she herself has eaten eggs. To the Mock Turtle she nearly admits that she has eaten lobster and whiting. In the famous croquet scene, with the misuse and abuse of animals for the sport, argues Rose Lovell-Smith in a prescient essay on ‘the animals of Wonderland’, we see a ‘cruel carnival’ which inverts the traditional ‘kindness-to-animals’ theme of the moral tale. This too contributes to the contemporary debate of competition and inter-species rivalry as the keystone of the evolutionary arch.

Tenniel’s visual representations of animals was partly a response to the scientific-observational ethos of the time, where an accurate taxonomic and anatomical illustration of the animal form was valued very highly by connoisseurs and the scientific community. The imaginative recreation of insects and other lifeforms was a component of the great caricaturist tradition of the Victorian age, where social foibles and human flaws could also be ‘animalised’. In this, Tenniel’s immediate predecessor may have been the caricaturist, JJ Grandville, argues SR Schachat in a 2014 essay ‘Drawn before Wonderland: Bizarre Illustrated Insects of the Nineteenth Century’ in American Entomologist.

Tenniel’s animals were, so to speak, routine animals – turtles, flamingos, cats, turtles, etc. But he was also re-presenting them with slightly askew body shapes, physiognomies and behaviour. In this, of course, he fits them into a worldview and fabular form where animals are quasi-humanised with facial expressions, speech, among others. This is exoticisation of a different kind, and Tenniel here is part of the Victorian quest for exotic animals and even, as Ann Colley shows in her wonderful Wild Animal Skins in Victorian Britain (2014), animal skins!

The Victorian Age, Illustrated

Tenniel was of course creating his images in the era when the illustrated book had just become one of the most dominant genres and illustration, and book art, photography were reorganising public reading habits and tastes (studied by cultural historians such as Richard Maxwell, Catherine Golden, Paul Goldman and others). The visual was central to the printed book, natural history, political commentary, histories of the world and, of course, literary texts. Normal and abnormal, beautiful and hideous forms were thus commonplace in the visual culture of the century.

In terms of natural history textbooks and massive compendia published during the period – such as John George Wood’s – Tenniel was surely aware of the forms and modes of depicting animal and other life forms, where scientific accuracy had to be supplemented with aesthetic appeal. Photographs of patients in Bethlem Hospital, the legendary London hospital dedicated to the treatment of mental illness, were also constituting a whole new archive (see Colin Gale’s Presumed Curable: An Illustrated Casebook of Victorian Psychiatric Patients in Bethlem Hospital).

When Jean-Martin Charcot the French neurologist (Sigmund Freud would study with him) was conducting his famous experiments in the Salpêtrière to document ‘hysteria’, he photographed his patients to prove his theories. The ‘evidence’ of madness, he believed, had to be presented in the form of visual images, and the collection of grotesque faces, pained faces and bodies in agony also offered the public a considerable taste for the twisted, ‘deviant’ bodies, as documented in the horrific study – definitely not for the squeamish – Georges Didi-Huberman’s massive Invention of Hysteria: Charcot and the Photographic Iconography of the Salpêtrière (2003).

In such a context, the odd animals, the caricatured human form and the elongated or dwarfish Alice were acceptable to the reading public, and Tenniel, one could safely presume, was catering to the taste for the aesthetically appealing but also the aesthetically repulsive image.

Psychoanalysts and feminists, cultural studies and literary studies have examined both Tenniel and Carroll’s works. Those in medical science have even enunciated an ‘Alice in Wonderland Syndrome’, technically ‘metamorphopsia’, which causes the victim to see everything in a slightly distorted fashion, including form, size, colour and gait. Alice who perceives herself as large or diminished and the world she enters as disproportionate in size and general deportment, is the one who gave rise to the term, if not the condition!

Alice remains an undisputed favourite for children and adults. Before we assume this is entirely due to the genius of Carroll, let us acknowledge the man who gave us the immortal cat, the philosopher turtle and the rest of Alice’s menagerie. Through the Cheshire Cat, Tenniel enables us to see the lines of madness and sanity, beauty and cruelty, fun and curiosity on the physiognomies and bodies he drew.

Tenniel drew, one may say, a fascinating line.

(The author is Professor, Department of English, University of Hyderabad)

