DRDO-developed Pinaka missile successfully test-fired from Odisha

By | Published: 7:11 pm

Chandipur: India successfully conducted another test-firing of its indigenously-developed Pinaka guided missile system from a test range off Odisha coast on Thursday.

The test was carried out from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in the afternoon.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Pinaka is an artillery missile system that is capable of striking into enemy territory up to a range of 75 km with high precision.

Two round of trials of the missile was conducted at Pokhran range in Rajasthan in March this year.