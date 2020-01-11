DRDO’s LCA Navy achieves major milestone

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: After completing extensive trials on the Shore Based Test Facility (SBTF), LCA Navy successfully did an arrested landing on INS Vikramaditya on Saturday at 10.02 am. Commodore Jaideep Maolankar did the maiden landing, Captain Dahiya was the LSO, Cdr Vivek Pandey the Test Director, and Gr. Capt. Kabadwal and Cdr Ankur Jain were monitoring the aircraft through telemetry from SBTF. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DD R&D & Chairman DRDO congratulated DRDO, ADA, Indian Navy, HAL, CSIR and DGAQA teams.

