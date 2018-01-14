Dream Catcher impresses in trials at Malakpet Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: Dream Catcher caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Hukum (Deepak Singh) & Icon Grey (Rohit Kumar) 59, 600/45, pair moved well.

1000m:

Man Of The Series (P Ajeeth K) & Angels Bay (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, former moved well. Baashagar (RB) 1-17, 800/58, 600/45, moved well. Indian Aristocrat (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/48, handy. Barnabas (Ajit Singh) & Aflatun (AA Vikrant) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved together. Dream Catcher (G Naresh) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, in good form. Hurricane (P Ajeeth K ) & Pure Power (G Naresh) 1-15, 80058, 600/45, pair shaped well. Wonder Star (Kiran Naidu) & Golden Caballo (AM Tograllu) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/48, former showed out.

1200m:

Nautanki (Shailesh) 1-34, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Moondancer (P Ajeeth K) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47, good.

Winter Outer Race Grass

1000m:

Last Time (Shailesh) & Gayle Force (AM Tograllu) 1- 9, 800/55, 600/40, former shaped well. Mozambique (SS Tanwar) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40, moved well. Reunion (Koushik) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38, maintains form. Super Dart (Gopal Singh) & 3y-(Excellent/Art/Messalina) (Kuldeep Singh) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42, pair shaped well. Sublime (NS Parmer) &Tiger (A Joshi) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40, a fit pair. Indian Dreams (P Ajeeth K) & Aerofoil (G Naresh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41, pair worked well. Crimson Fire (P Ajeeth K) & Apowerx (G Naresh) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, former shaped well. Dance Oh Dance (Kuldeep Singh) & Southern Promise (SS Tanwar) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40, a fit pair. Corsican King (Kunal Bunde) & Soutern Belle (S Srikanth) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, pair moved well. Plain Jane (Kiran Naidu), Solar Heights (Aneel) & Cashel (RB) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41, trio finished in close order. Mirfield (Gopal Singh), Hanoi (SS Tanwar) & Big Brave (Kuldeep Singh) 1-7, 800/54, 600/39, a fit trio. Breaking News (AM Tograllu) & Good Opinion (Shailesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, pair moved well. Wood Cutter (Shailesh) & Wonder Eye (AM Tograllu) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40, pair moved well.

1200m:

3y-(Varenar/Queen Victoria) (RB) 1-28, 1000/1-12, 800/55, 600/39, moved well. Royal Hero (Md Ismail) 1-28, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/41, handy. Alexanderthegreat (A Joshi) & Vijay’s Harmony (Apprentice) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38, a fit pair.

1400m:

Leading Legend (Deepak Singh) 1-36, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40, worked well.