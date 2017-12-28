Dream Catcher, Moondancer impress in morning trials at Malakpet Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Dream Catcher, Moondancer and Mark My Word impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Exclusive Shanghai (RB) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Once More (Nakhat Singh) 1-1, 600/47.5, moved easy. Baashagar (K Sai Kiran) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Yogini (K Sai Kiran) 1-2, 600/46, not extended. Bahagar

(K Sai Kiran) 1-1, 600/45, improving. Darakhshan Setarah (Khurshad Alam) & Royal Green (Md Ismail) 59, 600/45, pair finished level.

Dolce (RB) 59, 600/46, moved well. Nelly (K Sai Kiran) 58, 600/44, speedy. Dandy Girl (K Sai Kiran) 1-0, 600/43, handy. Rutilant (Ritesh) 58, 600/44, good. Shandaar (Khurshad Alam) 1-2, 600/46, handy.

Recumbentibus (Ritesh) 59, 600/46, shaped well. Southern Crown (Akshay Kumar) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Semper Fidelis (Ritesh) 58, 600/44, shaped well. Seven Colours (RB) 59, 600/45, moved well.

Mahathi (Aneel) 58, 600/43, good. Chemical Daddy (RB) 59, 600/43, note. 2y-(Stern Opinion/Second Look) (K Sai Kiran) 59, 600/45,

shaped well. Star Idar (N Rawal) & Commanding Boy (Kunal Bunde)

1-1, 600/46, pair handy.

1000m:

Dunkirk (Ritesh) & Stormy (K Sai Kiran) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46,

moved together. City Of Ayaansh (G Naresh) & City Of Akira

(P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/59, 600/46, pair shaped well. 2y-(Arabian Gulf/Fire Streak) (Akshay Kumar) & Snow Castle (Khurshad Alam)

1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45, former shaped well. Shaquille (RB) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45, fit and well. Secretary (G Naresh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Negress Pearl (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Valle Sceptre (Akshay Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Dream Catcher (G Naresh) 1-12, 800/55, 600/42, caught the eye. Numinous (Ritesh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, good. Moondancer

(P. Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/56, 600/43, a good display. Kireeti (Koushik)

1-15, 800/57, 600/43, worked well. Yanga (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, moved well. Scooby Dooby Doo (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45,

moved well.

1200m:

Mark My Word (Nakhat Singh) & Surprise Party (Bopanna) 1-31, 1000/1-13, 800/58, 600/44, former retains form. Green Image (Khurshad Alam) & 2y-Wings Of Eagles (BR Kumar) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/58, 600/44, latter shaped well.