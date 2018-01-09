Dream Catcher moves well at Malakpet Race Course

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: Dream Catcher moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Desert Moon (G Naresh) & Indian Dreams (P Ajeeth K) 59, 600/45, pair moved well. Tequila (Apprentice) & Corsican King (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/46, former moved well. Crimson Girl (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/47, moved well. O Ms Akilah (RB) 59, 600/45, not extended. Secretary (G Naresh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Lucky Star (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Island Queen (G Naresh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Dream Girl (N Rawal) 1-1, 600/45, maintains form. Telanga Queen (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. On The Fire (Kiran Naidu) 1-1, 600/47, well in hand. Loch Stella (Bopanna) 1-0, 600/47, handy. Crimson Girl (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/47, well in hand. Windy Dawn (Apprentice) & Buttonwood (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved together.

1000m:

Striker (Kiran Naidu) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Dream Catcher (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, maintains form.

1200m:

Samba (Apprentice) & Sublime (NS Parmer) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former showed out.