Dream workshop for film aspirants

By | Published: 7:48 pm

If you aspire to career in the cinema industry, now is your chance to grab the opportunity.C-Space, the first incubator for film and media professionals is launching several workshops to scout for fresh talent and perspectives in the film industry.

These workshops include ‘Hear Her Shout’ for women writers, ‘The Plot Thickens’ a writers’ incubation, ‘Scrip Maadi Shoot Meedi’, a programme for aspiring directors and an Actor Bank featuring audition workshops and data bank.

The workshops will commence from the first week of September at the premises of C-Space Incubator in Jubilee Hills.With various tie-ups across several platforms, both existing and in the pipeline, C-Space intends to streamline the process for film fraternity. Interested aspirants can check out ‘www.cspace.global’ for details or call 87667 74769.

