DreamWorks releases trailer for animated movie ‘Abominable’

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 7:42 pm

DreamWorks has released the official trailer for its animated yeti adventure, Abominable, and it has fans everywhere gushing in awe. Based on the mythical creature said to inhabit the Himalayan mountains, the adorable animated movie captures the journey of two young friends coming face-to-face with a Yeti, who they name as Everest, to help the Yeti find its way back to its family.

With a little bit of drama to keep the audience engaged, the movie features a classic wealthy antagonist, Burnish, intent on capturing the Yeti, only to be stopped by the protagonist, Dr Zara, a zoologist who helps the children and Everest get home.

The trailer shows a new approach to the story with an over-the-top visual style, making Abominable one of the best animation adventure to be out this year. Follow the leads of this epic quest made warm with friendship in theatres on September 27.

Checkout the Trailer: