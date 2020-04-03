DRF aims to disinfect Hyderabad by April 15

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Hyderabad: In a round-the clock operation, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of the GHMC have completed spraying disinfectants at all major thoroughfares, public places and now plan to cover the entire city by April 15.

The GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) has set up 19 teams with 675 persons, who are working 24 hours in three shifts to spray disinfectants at all the public places, major and minor colony roads and arterial roads.

Apart from the DRF teams, jetting teams with 18 machines have been deployed to cover the main roads and major public places. In order to facilitate faster coverage and spraying in narrow lanes and interior areas, eight Light Motor Vehicles of DRF have been retro-fitted with power spraying mechanism and are effectively working along with the jetting teams in spraying disinfectants.

“Now that all major thoroughfares and public places have been covered, the DRF teams are heading to colonies for spraying disinfectants. The target is to cover the entire city before the end of current lockdown period,” said EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

Manual teams are spraying disinfectants in colonies and slums and three specialised tankers are deployed for spraying of disinfectant in high risk areas like hospitals. “We are also ensuring that our personnel are safe and protected in their line of duty by providing world class Personal Protection Equipment,” he said.

