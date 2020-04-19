DRF completes phase I spraying in GHMC area, commences phase II

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Working round the clock, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have completed the task of spraying disinfectants in the entire city under Phase I and commenced Phase II from Saturday. GHMC Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) has set up 19 teams comprising 675 persons, who are working 24 hours in three shifts to spray disinfectants.

These teams commenced sanitisation at all the public places, major and minor colony roads and arterial roads in the city. Later, they took up extensive spraying in residential colonies, narrow lanes and slums.

Every day 8,000 to 9,000 litres of disinfectants had been sprayed in the city. Apart from manual teams, 18 machines were deployed in different areas for spraying disinfectants.

In order to facilitate faster coverage and spraying in narrow lanes and interior areas, eight Light Motor Vehicles of DRF have been retro-fitted with power spraying mechanism, and were effectively used along with the jetting teams in the exercise. Spraying of disinfectants is completed in the order of covering main roads, major thoroughfares, public places, residential colonies, narrow lanes and slums.

“And now under Phase II, which commenced on Saturday, we are reversing the order. Teams are now covering slums, narrow lanes, residential colonies and will be covering main roads, major thoroughfares, public places subsequently,” said EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

Manual teams were spraying disinfectants in colonies and slums. In addition to this, three specialised tankers to take up the exercise in high risk areas like hospitals were also been pressed into work.

Chandrasekhar, a resident of Uppal Colony on Saturday tweeted: “Early morning 3.10 am GHMC spraying disinfectants. Thanks for securing us from pandemic COVID-19. Spraying covered every floor of the building.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .