DRF teams on card for Khammam, Warangal

Published: 12:07 am 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams playing a crucial role in relief and rescue operations during calamities, State Government is planning to set up similar teams in Warangal and Khammam for effective rescue measures.

A few days ago, three DRF teams from GHMC were deployed in Warangal to conduct rescue and relief operations when heavy rains lashed the city. During the operations, the DRF teams rescued over 120 citizens in Warangal.

With these teams coming in handy during calamities, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao had directed MAUD authorities to set up similar teams in Warangal and Khammam, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

At present, there are 16 DRF teams consisting of 360 personnel, who work round the clock in three shifts in the city. All the DRF teams are equipped with equipment and safety gear to handle different complaints of tree falls, water logging and other issues. Three specialised boat teams are kept ready and kept on standby to attend to any contingencies arising out of heavy rains or inundation.

Though not on the scale of GHMC, there will be a few DRF teams in Warangal and Khammam to execute relief and rescue operations immediately and efficiently. The idea is to avoid any property or life loss during heavy rains or other calamities and help residents stay safe, he said. To begin with, GHMC will be training the new teams and other modalities will be finalised shortly.

Proving its worth

Hyderabad: After Mumbai, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is the only corporation to be equipped with an exclusive and specialized Disaster Response Force (DRF) wing. From removing fallen tree branches on roads to helping accident victims, DRF teams are proving their worth in the city.

Apart from rescue and relief operations, DRF personnel are also trained in conducting first aid and every member of the team carries one first-aid pouch.

Apart from the disaster response and saving lives, there have been several instances of DRF personnel rescuing pet animals, birds, deer and other animals from dangers.

From its end, GHMC Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) is providing all the required materials, equipment and even health insurance coverage to the DRF personnel.

Even during the recent rains in the city, the DRF teams have made their presence felt by clearing the fallen trees and branches in different areas of the city.

