DRI cracks African food smuggling racket in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) unit in Hyderabad have found that African nationals, who were coming to India on either tourist or medical visas, were smuggling unregulated food stuff into India.

In some cases, the financier in Nigeria would book the consignment on another African person coming to India and claim the baggage to avoid suspicion. It was found that many times, the passengers on whose name the consignments were booked never visited Hyderabad.

In the same way, two consignments of commercial edible goods weighing more than three tons with similar modus operandi were intercepted on Monday. The consignments valued at Rs 11 lakh were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act.

That was the second such seizure, with five consignments of unaccompanied baggage of African nationals originating from Lagos in Nigeria being intercepted on Friday at the air cargo complex in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad. Along with Monday’s seizure, seven consignments weighing around 13 tons of restricted and prohibited items valued at Rs 52.24 lakh have been seized in a span of three days.

The goods were declared as edible food stuff and weighed around 10 tons. The total value of the consignment declared to the Customs was around Rs 1.3 lakh. On inspection of baggage, the DRI officers found a variety of items including noodles, cosmetics, palm oil, beef, dried fish, meat, beverages including alcohol such as whiskey, beer, gin etc, in huge commercial quantity, which are otherwise not allowed to be imported as baggage as per Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act and the Customs Act.

The consignments were also grossly undervalued. The statements of claimants revealed that they were undervaluing the goods to evade Customs duty and also using the unaccompanied baggage route to avoid regulatory permissions like Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Plant Quarantine, Animal Quarantine, Prohibition and Excise department and Legal Metrology department that are mandated for entry of goods into India.

The claimants would sell the commercial goods thus smuggled in the local markets at various metros across India, officials said.

